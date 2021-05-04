NEX Shoppers Earn More with NEXt Level Rewards Program

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has launched its NEXt Level Rewards program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has launched its NEXt Level Rewards program to give customers even more value and savings when they shop the NEX either in store or online. This free rewards program offers customers instant savings, monthly rewards, an annual birthday coupon, exclusive scratch cards and more. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has launched its NEXt Level Rewards program to give customers even more value and savings when they shop the NEX either in store or online. This free rewards program offers customers instant savings, monthly rewards, an annual birthday coupon, exclusive scratch cards and more.



“The NEXt Level Rewards program is a great way for customers to earn rewards for purchasing the products they need for themselves or their families,” said Jeremy Sherman, Vice President, Marketing Innovation & Insights at NEXCOM. “NEXt Level Rewards is a unique rewards program in that customers can earn rewards whether they’re purchasing a coffee and candy bar in a mini mart, a haircut at the barber shop or making a big ticket purchase in one of our main stores. We know they have many shopping options and we appreciate that they choose shop their NEX.”



Customers can enroll in the NEXt Level Rewards program at any NEX cash register and by creating an online account at myNavyExchange.com and selecting “Yes, Email me sales, promos and events.” Customers who are already Navy Blue Rewards members will be automatically converted to the NEXt Level Rewards program.



Once enrolled, customers will earn a 2% Rewards rebate on all qualifying purchases, in-store or online, during a calendar month. After initial sign up, when shopping in store, customers just need to provide a phone number at checkout. When shopping online, customers will automatically earn rewards when making a qualified purchase. Customers will automatically receive an e-Gift Card via email once the minimum qualifying amount of $250 in a calendar month has been met.



For more information on the NEXt Level Rewards program, visit www.mynavyexchange.com/NEXtLevelRewards.