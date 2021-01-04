April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year’s theme “Building a Cohesive Team Through Character, Trust, and Resilience. Protecting Our People, Protects Our Mission” embodies the Army’s Values and my number one priority: Taking Care of People. Sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation have no place in SWD.



We all have a responsibility to prevent, intervene, and hold each other accountable. We all have a role in creating a healthy environment where our team members feel valued.



Inappropriate behaviors deteriorate trust, harm our workforce, and degrade our mission. Prevention is possible when everyone gets involved.

Take an active role in protecting each other and preventing sexual harassment and sexual assault by reinforcing our Army values in general and related to sexual violence and creating an environment that is open, trusting, and safe.



This April, and always, be engaged, be aware, and be supportive.

And remember, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation have no place in our formation.



https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/index.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 10:35 Story ID: 393031 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck: “No place in Division for sexual assault, harassment, and retaliation”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.