Brothers deployed with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group catch up during equipment transfer between ships

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow | INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2020) – U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician Allan Francisco, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), left, and his brother Chief Information Systems Technician Peter Francisco pose for a photo during an equipment transfer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

INDIAN OCEAN – Two brothers deployed on separate ships in the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group got a chance to spend some time together during a chance equipment transfer between their two ships, March 31.



The brothers, both Chief Information Systems Technicians, have been deployed with the ready group since Oct. 5, and have served in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation in that time.



"It's good to see and hang out with my little brother, especially during COVID and deployment,” said Chief Information Systems Technician Peter Francisco, who serves aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). “It's just great, man."



The brothers were able to spend a couple hours catching up before Chief Information Systems Technician Allan Francisco, who serves aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) departed to return to his ship.



It was the first time they’d seen each other since the ships began a two-week sequester period prior to departing their homeport in San Diego in September 2020.



"We were hoping to see each other during a port visit, but being out here together representing our family as chiefs is amazing," said Allan Francisco.



San Diego and USS Makin Island, both part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, have been deployed since January in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, along with amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.