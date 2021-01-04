Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2020) – U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician Allan Francisco, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), left, and his brother Chief Information Systems Technician Peter Francisco pose for a photo during an equipment transfer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
