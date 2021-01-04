Makin Island Promotes Financial Readiness as Part of Military Saves Month

Photo By Seaman Nadia Lund | INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Ulmer, commanding officer of...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nadia Lund | INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Ulmer, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), front right, displays the Military Saves Month proclamation with the Makin Island Command Financial Specialist team. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund) see less | View Image Page

by USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Public Affairs



INDIAN OCEAN – Sailors serving aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island kicked off Military Saves Month 2021 during a proclamation-signing event with the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Tom Ulmer, on April 1.



Throughout Makin Island Military Saves Month, scheduled for April 1 – 30, command financial specialists aboard the ship are scheduled to host 15 classes and four information table open sessions to help Sailors and Marines learn more about saving money, reducing debt, and building wealth.



The events will center on weekly themes of saving automatically, saving for the unexpected, saving to retire, saving by reducing debt, and saving as a family.



“Even when service members are deployed, it’s important to talk to them about their financial readiness, and to help use that new information to improve their lives,” said Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosa Paschall, the ship’s command financial specialist. “Taking the time to focus on improving our team’s readiness in this area can help reduce stress on the service member, and set them up for any of their goals in life.”



Military Saves, an initiative of America Saves and the Consumer Federation of America, is the nonprofit organization behind Military Saves Month.



"The work of Military Saves is to encourage the entire military community, including military families and veterans, to save, as we believe that financial readiness is mission readiness,” says Angela Caban, Director of Military Saves.



To encourage service members and their families to save more successfully, the Makin Island Command Financial Specialist Team will host classes on saving and investing , developing a spending plan that includes saving, and smart strategies to make large purchases, like vehicles and real estate.



More than 3,000 Sailors and Marines are currently deployed aboard the ship in the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations. Makin Island is the flag ship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.