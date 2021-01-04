Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Ulmer, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), front right, displays the Military Saves Month proclamation with the Makin Island Command Financial Specialist team. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 07:22
    Photo ID: 6584269
    VIRIN: 210401-N-IV962-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
