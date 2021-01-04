Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Ulmer, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), front right, displays the Military Saves Month proclamation with the Makin Island Command Financial Specialist team. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

