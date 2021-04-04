Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine – An advisor with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard reflects on working with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as he prepares to hand the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission to the next Task Force’s advisors.

“Having deployed two times prior to this, I feel my time in Ukraine has had more of a contribution directly to the overall mission than my previous experiences,” said Sgt. 1st Class Richard Winterfeld, resident of Peoria, Illinois, and company level advisor.

Task Force Illini has observed and advised the Observer Controller Trainers (OCTs) of three AFU brigade training rotations at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv and two multinational exercises from July 2020 to April 2021.

“The training rotations are always different because their knowledge and capabilities vary. Each rotation gives me time to pair up with different OCTs to get to know them and their style of leadership and work,” said Winterfeld. “I will say the job has gotten easier with each rotation because I have learned how to best address deficiencies while still enabling the OCT to have complete control of instructing and guiding their rotational unit.”

While the rotational units may have their differences, Winterfeld said they have a commonality in their motivation to learn.

“Each rotation brings Soldiers who truly want to improve their skillsets. Most of the instruction and guidance comes from their leaders and OCTs, but there are some moments when they truly want to hear our perspectives on the training,” said Winterfeld.

Occasionally, the rotational units must overcome logistical obstacles to their training due to resources reserved for use in the conflict area.

“Working with each unit means adapting to the resources they have available. Each unit has different needs and sometimes creativity is all that is required to ensure realistic and challenging training,” said Winterfeld.

With Ukraine in the middle of a war, proper training and the confidence it gives Soldiers in their abilities is more important than ever.

“AFU Soldiers come to Combat Training Center-Yavoriv to better themselves and defend their country,” said Winterfeld. “Our militaries have strong leaders and Soldiers who take charge. The AFU must ensure those Soldiers get recognition because it will contribute to their confidence in leading. These Soldiers may head to a combat zone right after this rotation and that confidence will go a long way.”

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:45 Story ID: 393008 Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.