Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:45 Photo ID: 6583814 VIRIN: 210330-A-PT335-714 Resolution: 3438x1934 Size: 1.79 MB Location: LVIV, UA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.