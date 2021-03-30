Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Winterfeld, company level training advisor, speaks with Lt. Andrii Bap, Armed Forces of Ukraine Observer Controller Trainer, at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 30. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6583814
    VIRIN: 210330-A-PT335-714
    Resolution: 3438x1934
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini advisor reflects on working with Armed Forces of Ukraine [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine

