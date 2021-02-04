Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Bombers named local hockey champions

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Story by Airman William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. -- The Barksdale official hockey team, the Barksdale Bombers, won the Mudbugs Adult Hockey League championship game at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, in Shreveport, Louisiana, March 31, 2021.

    Comprised of Airmen from across the installation, the team was formed seven years ago to provide Airmen an opportunity to compete alongside other service members.

    “I mean, none of us are trying to catch contracts to the National Hockey League,” said Master Sgt. Richard Capauno, 2nd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance section chief. “So we play because we love playing the game.”

    The team was created in 2014 by Tech. Sgt. Don Killian. Since then, the team has cycled through many different players who join during their time stationed at Barksdale.

    “I'm fortunate enough that since I'm a civilian, I'm able to stay here and provide a little bit of continuity for the team, and be the point of contact to get the team going,” said Mark Geer, 2nd Bomb Wing director of staff and Bombers team captain. “However, there's been a lot of other individuals before me that really started the team.”

    Geer cites camaraderie and a competitive attitude as huge factors in the success of the team in the championship game.

    “I think it’s just the competitiveness that we have and how we gel as a team,” Geer said. “We have a combination of all levels of hockey skills and I think we all come together and work well.”

    The Barksdale Bombers overcame the opposing team, finishing with a score of 5-2.

    “Winning any type of championship allows us to push our chest out a little bit more and just be able to call ourselves champions,” Geer said.

    The team is always open to receiving new members. For more information about the team, contact Barksdale Bombers Hockey on Facebook.

    “Reach out if you want to come watch a game, or if you want to get involved and play,” Capauno said. “We welcome everybody in and all are well appreciated.”

