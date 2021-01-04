USS Providence Returns Home

GROTON, Conn. – The USS Providence (SSN 719) has completed its 16th and final deployment and returned to the boat’s homeport at Naval Submarine Base, New London in Groton, Connecticut, April 1.



The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine crew, commanded by Cmdr. Michael McLaine, executed the chief of naval operation’s maritime strategy in supporting national security interests and maritime security operations during their seven months at sea in the 7th Fleet area of operations.



Providence was underway for 212 days, of which the first five months were spent predominately underway “maintaining a vital presence in the western Pacific Ocean.”



“We stayed at sea for an astonishing 97% during our first five months of deployment,” McClaine said. “Our country can be proud of the USS Providence, the oldest fast attack submarine in the fleet, for being battle ready to the end.”



McClaine called his crew “warfighters to the end,” noting that this will be the last scheduled deployment homecoming for the 35-year-old submarine.



“I’m so proud of the accomplishments of this crew on the completion of the ship’s 16th and final deployment,” McClaine added. “We steamed over 50 thousand miles, which is equivalent to twice around the world.”



The crew’s only respite included two port visits to Guam, both limited to the pier. The crew was able to qualify 34 submariners, though, with 30 enlisted and four officers earning the coveted “dolphins.”



Providence and crew were welcomed by a parking lot full of socially-distanced friends and families with signs and flowers, but the raffled first kiss went to sonar technician Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Thomson and wife Alicia.



“This is his last deployment of his career,” said Alicia Thomson from her reserved parking space. “And this is the first one with me and our kids, so he is probably going to cry… as will I.”



New dad Lt. Michael Ashley also had first dibs to the pier to greet wife Jessica and new baby son Holden, who to this point has only interacted via Zoom sessions.



“I’m super happy to see my husband,” Jessica Ashley said. “It has been the longest time I’ve gone without seeing him.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



Providence was commissioned July 27, 1985 and is the fifth U.S. warship named after the capital city of the state of Rhode Island. It is 362 feet long with a beam of 33 feet and a crew of approximately 134 total officers and enlisted Sailors.

