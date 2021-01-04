341st Military Intelligence Battalion linguist takes top honors for a third year

Once again, the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion took national honors for having the top language professional at an annual conference.



“This year has been challenging between virtual drills, soldiers on the COVID-19 missions and the ever changing environment, but the professionalism of our linguists really showed this year,” said Lt. Col. Casey De Groof, commander of the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion, Linguist. “It is really a credit to our awesome language program and professionals who continue to enhance our excellent reputation.”



SPC Louis Delorme, a crypto linguist with Delta Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion was honored as the language professional of the year by the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade. Delorme, who has been on COVID-19 support orders for much of the last year has maintained multiple languages including French and three different types of Arabic.



“Specialist Delorme is an outstanding linguist and soldier, who consistently works toward becoming the best linguist he can be,” said De Groof. “Delorme’s continuous efforts to expand his language capabilities exemplify what it means to be a linguist, and his efforts serve as a standard that we all should strive for.”



The 341st MI command language program, managed at the Information Operations Readiness Center, is designed to develop and execute unit language training plans, help support the operational and contingency objectives for linguists and build proficiency among Guardsmen in the counter intelligence, human intelligence and signal intelligence fields.



Providing premier linguists isn’t anything new for the 341st, as it not only swept that top honor, the unit also received honors for having the top Korean and top Spanish language professional. The unit was also named the top language program in 2019 and 2020.



Delorme is currently supporting the state’s mass vaccination effort with the Department of Health, but has continued to exceed the standard in Modern Standard Arabic, Arabic Levantine, Arabic Yemeni and French.



“He consistently seeks opportunities to expand his language capabilities by using his foundation in Modern Standard Arabic as a means of branching out into other critical Middle Eastern dialects,” said De Groof. “He is a true volunteer, striving for opportunities to learn and grow, he continually delivers no matter his position.”



Two other Delta Company soldiers also scored top honors during this year’s awards as Staff Sgt. Paul Kim was named top Korean linguist and Staff Sgt. Celso Tacury was named top Spanish linguist.



“We are excited to get this honor for a third year, but more excited about the talent we have in this organization,” said De Groof. “We have some great people in the 341st and the Washington MI community.”

