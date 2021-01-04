BG BECK: Military children make up a very special part of our nation's population. Although young, these brave sons and daughters stand in steadfast support of their military parents through moves and deployments.



SALLY: To honor their unique contributions and sacrifices on behalf of our country, each April is designated the Month of the Military Child. This is a time for our nation to recognize the strength, sacrifices and contributions that the children of all service members make to our nation.



BG BECK: Military children deal with separations, deployments, frequent moves across the country and world, and even their parents' injuries as part of the life they were born into or entered with their families.

SALLY: As parents, we know their strength and resiliency is inspirational. The daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome are often overlooked.



BG BECK: This month, we ask you to join us in celebrating the sons and daughters of nation’s service members. Join with us in honoring the sacrifices made by our military children.



SALLY: Join us in celebrating the Month of the Military Child.



https://www.dodea.edu/dodeaCelebrates/Military-Child-Month.cfm#:~:text=April%20is%20designated%20as%20the,in%20the%20armed%20forces%20community.

Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021
Join the Southwestern Division in celebrating the Month of the Military Child, by Edward Rivera