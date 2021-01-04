Exchange Giving Away $8,000 in Prizes to Celebrate Month of the Military Child

Photo By Marisa Conner | To celebrate military kids, the Exchange is giving away more than $8,000 in prizes...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | To celebrate military kids, the Exchange is giving away more than $8,000 in prizes through 16 sweepstakes to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. Prizes include the hottest toys and games, as well as Exchange gift cards. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting military kids throughout April, the Month of the Military Child, with 16 sweepstakes giving shoppers a chance to win the latest games and toys, as well as Exchange gift cards.



“The Exchange is proud of the resiliency of military children, and these sweepstakes celebrate the youngest members of our community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “More than 70 prizes are up for grabs during this special month.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes April 1-30 for a chance to win the following prizes:



• Nerf Ultra Four Dart Blaster (five winners)

• Play-Doh Dino Crew Crunchin’ T-Rex (five winners)

• Disney Princess Cinderella Playset (five winners)

• Beyblade Speedstorm Dual Pack (five winners)

• Sesame Street Little Laughs Tickle Me Cookie Monster (five winners)

• Foosketball game (five winners)

• My Little Pony Poppin’ Ponies (five winners)

• Star Wars The Child figure (five winners)

• Mattel sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (10 winners)

• Aurora sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (eight winners)

• CraZart sweepstakes for $250 Exchange gift card (six winners)

• Jakks sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

• Just Play sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

• Magformers sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

• Optimum Fulfillment sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

• Basic Fun sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (one winner)



The prizes total more than $8,000 in value.



Military families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc for all things Month of the Military Child, including virtual events and contests, activities, recipe ideas, games and more.



