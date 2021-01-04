NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. – It’s 1776 and the crew aboard United States Continental Navy Ship Alfred are waking up. They begin their day with the smell of salt and the sound of crashing waves against the sides of the ship. The men are hungry, so they shuffle to the galley to receive their morning meal. They greet the ship’s foremost cook Jacob Wasbie, but not with his official title. Wasbie is instead greeted with his unofficial title, “chief.”



The title of chief petty officer was not officially recognized until Apr. 1, 1893 when the United States Navy realized the need for capable Sailors to bridge the gap between the enlisted and officers. This day is now referred to as the Chief Petty Officer’s Birthday.



“It is the day that the Navy realized there were a group of experts within the Navy and that they should be awarded such a rank to recognize their skills,” said Aviation Electronics Technician Master Chief Jeffrey Satterwhite, assigned to aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



The day consists of chief petty officers wearing their khaki uniforms and combination covers. Pictures are taken, a cake is made and cut, and chiefs gather to pay homage to the chief petty officers who came before them and allowed them the opportunities in which modern-day chiefs have today.



“We also celebrate the oldest chief on the boat or area for his or her service,” said Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Blanca Smiley, assigned to Nimitz.



Smiley said chiefs have a deep commitment to the Navy and the Sailors who serve under them.



“It is raising up and watching junior Sailors grow that gives us that truly rewarding experience; like when my chief did for me,” said Smiley. “That is why the Navy recognizing the rank of chief was so important, because it allowed those skilled enough to guide younger Sailors to become better Sailors, overall creating a stronger Navy.”



Since the founding of chief petty officers, the United States Navy has become a stronger force thanks to their efforts. It is this reason that we celebrate them every year on the Chief Petty Officer’s Birthday.



“No matter the command, no matter the position that you hold, a chief has to always strive for the best,” said Smiley. “Sailor or officer, we continue to learn from each other. As long as we grow and prosper, we will continue to make those changes that better our Sailors, our officers, and ourselves.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 15:27 Story ID: 392867 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Title of "Chief", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.