New mail cluster boxes to increase parcel security for Fort Riley residents



By Kaitlin Knauer

Fort Riley Public Affairs



Leaders at Fort Riley and the U.S. Postal Service are streamlining mail delivery services to provide more security and quicker delivery with 33 new cluster box units throughout the housing areas.



“It will be an adjustment at first; however, we anticipate a reduction in mail theft and added security, especially for packages” says Lynn Hammond, Residential Communities Initiative branch chief, Fort Riley Housing Office, Directorate of Public Works.



Beginning late summer 2021, each household will receive a key from the post office to access their individual mail receptacle in a central cluster box unit. Letters and small items will be delivered to the resident’s individual box. Larger packages will be delivered to an adjacent parcel locker, which is accessible with a key the postal worker places in the resident’s individual box. Once the resident uses the key, it remains secured in the parcel box lock until a postal worker retrieves it with a special tool.



Cluster box units will speed up delivery and are good for the environment, “…because carriers can deliver mail to multiple customers during a single stop with less truck idle time,” according to the U.S. Postal Office website.



An outgoing mail receptacle is also included in the cluster box unit for residents’ convenience.



There will be no change of mailing addresses due to the new boxes.



Construction begins in late spring 2021. Updates will be available through the U.S. Post Office, Corvias, the Fort Riley Housing Office, during future Town Halls and via social media.



“I would love to access my mail by key,”says Jessica Salinas, spouse of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Felix Salinas, assigned with Division Artillery. “It would give me assurance that our mail will be safe and secure until I can check it during my busy day.”