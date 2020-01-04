New mail cluster boxes to increase parcel security for Fort Riley residents

Leaders at Fort Riley and the U.S. Postal Service are streamlining mail delivery services to provide more security and quicker delivery with 33 new cluster box units throughout the housing areas.

