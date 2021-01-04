The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service

Courtesy Photo | Customers at NEX Yokosuka, Japan, celebrate the Navy Exchange Service Command’s 75th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Customers at NEX Yokosuka, Japan, celebrate the Navy Exchange Service Command’s 75th birthday on April 1. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) celebrated its 75th birthday on April 1. NEXCOM can trace its roots back to the 1800s when Sailors had to depend on “bumboats” that moored alongside their ships to buy personal items. The Navy officially established the Navy Ship’s Store Office in Brooklyn, New York, on April 1, 1946. The command was renamed NEXCOM in 1991.



“NEXCOM’s legacy over the past 75 years has been our dedication to our deserving military members and their families around the world,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Throughout these past 75 years, we’ve learned to adapt and evolve as the needs and roles of the U. S. Navy and our patrons have changed. That was never more apparent than over the past year with all the changes and new programs we put in place to support our Navy and our patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic. NEXCOM is and always will be here to offer assistance wherever and whenever it’s needed.”



In honor of its 75th birthday, NEXCOM will be hosting a virtual 5K race, its first of 2021. The #RunforFamily Virtual 5K, in partnership with MWR Navy Fitness, takes place April 8 - 11. Registration is now open at NEXtLevel5k.com and is free for all authorized patrons. The first 1,500 participants will receive a commemorative race medal by mail.



In celebration of its birthday, NEX customers will find special sales throughout the store and on myNavyExchange.com. At the end of April, patrons can enjoy a 3-day music series featuring artists such as Aly & AJ, Jake Miller, Allie Sherlock, Walker Hayes, Conner Youngblood, Lily Rose, Craig Wayne Boyd Track45, Tigirlily, Allie Colleen and more.



“The mission of NEXCOM is vital to our Navy community,” said Bianchi. “We are committed to progress and ingenuity to remain an essential resource for our nation’s most deserving patriots for another 75 years!”



NEXCOM encompasses six business lines including NEX stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Ships Store Program, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and the Telecommunications Program Office. Its mission is to provide quality goods and services at a savings to its authorized customers and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists, Veterans and families.