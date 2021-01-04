PCU Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sailors Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

By Littoral Combat Ship 2 Public Affairs

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (March, 12 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship pre-commissioning unit Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) have begun to receiving the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.



Cmdr. Alfonza White, commanding officer of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, received his first dose of the vaccine earlier this month and is optimistic that it offers our Navy and communities a path back to normalcy.



“I did my research, and when I considered what it would take to get back to the new normal, I quickly came to believe that getting vaccinated is the first, necessary step,” said White. “Additionally, I felt that if I could take one preventative action to avoid spreading COVID to someone, I realized that getting vaccinated would be the most important thing I could contribute.”



Cmdr. White joins the dozens of Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sailors who have already received the vaccine. Navy personnel are highly encouraged to get the vaccine to protect the health and safety of their families and communities in order to lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is voluntary while under Federal Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization approval.



“I want my Sailors to know that that I’m not going to ask them to do anything that they may feel strongly against,” said White. “By receiving my vaccine, I hope to demonstrate that I would never ask of them anything that I myself would be unwilling to do. I’m very fortunate to be the CO of such strong men and women who have dedicated themselves to a greater cause.”



As members of the crew receive the vaccine, masks and physical distancing will still be necessary until the vaccine is proven to provide long-term protection.

