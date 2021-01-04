ILLESHIEM, Germany – After a nine-month rotation, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade has officially transferred authority over to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, on April 01, 2021, at Storck Barracks.



As the seventh iteration of Atlantic Resolve, this ceremony marked the end of a nine-month rotation for 101st CAB Soldiers out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade.



"The first infantry division arrived in Europe for the first time in June of 1917 and has played a pivotal role in Europe on many occasions since. We are honored to continue this role as part of modern European history through Atlantic resolve," said Chivers.



This deployment to Europe is not something new for the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, as this will be the unit's 2nd rotation to the continent in 18 months. During, that deployment the unit flew over 14,000 hours, worked with partners from over two dozen nations, and supported nine large-scale exercises in Europe.



In recognition of the contributions made by the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade has done to aid Atlantic Resolve, Chivers expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the unit.



"We are extremely proud of our service and our contributions to this very important and strategic mission. You all capitalized on this awesome opportunity to build partnerships, strengthen alliances, and maintain readiness, while adding to the rich history of Europe."



The 1st Combat Aviation brigade will now support Operation Atlantic Resolve operations throughout Eastern Europe, with most of the brigade's troops and helicopters based in Germany, Latvia, Romania, and Poland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:40 Story ID: 392802 Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Assumes Authority, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.