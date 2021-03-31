Sisters bring Strength, Dedication to America’s Navy

Photo By Burrell Parmer | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – (March 30, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Patricia...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – (March 30, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Patricia Floch, of San Jose, Calif, an assessor assigned to Navy Recruiting Station South Corpus Christi, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (March 31, 2021) On the final day of Women’s History Month, America’s Navy recognizes two siblings who are crucial to the success of recruiting and training the best and brightest for Naval service.



For sisters, Operations Specialist 1st Class Patricia Floch, an assessor assigned to Navy Recruiting Station South Corpus Christi, Texas, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Sarah Minnick, a recruit division commander (RDC) assigned to Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, mentoring, instilling the highest standards, and developing people into quality Sailors are their goals while serving in the Navy.



Born and raised in San Jose, Calif., the sisters were recruited at Navy Recruiting Station Salinas after graduating from San Benito High School in Hollister, Calif.



Floch, who joined the Navy in 2007, first served with P3 Orion squadrons and aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) before becoming a recruiter in 2017.



“I joined the Navy to have a steady income and be able to support my family,” said Floch. “The Navy has allowed me to attain an associate’s degree, become financially stable, and have my dream of starting a family, all while being able to serve in the military.”



Minnick joined a year after her sister and served aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Makin Island (LHD 8) along with other shore commands before becoming a RDC in 2020.



The sisters directly support Navy Education and Training Command’s mission of recruiting, training, and delivering those who serve their nation; taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



“Seeing applicants become Sailors and mentoring them in their new commands is one of the most rewarding parts of recruiting,” said Floch, who is married with one daughter. “The best part is knowing where these Sailors have started and how they have grown. Another rewarding part is being able to witness the growth of new recruiters.”



A great accomplishment for Floch would be for her Sailors to view her as their largest influence.



“Helping people has been my main goal and knowing that I am someone’s inspiration is a great feeling,” said Floch. “Having a direct impact on individual lives is important to me. This is an impact that sets the foundation for their entire career.”



For Minnick, who has cycled two all-female recruit divisions and an all-male recruit division, she wanted to be an example for future Sailors.



“This is the most honorable thing I could have done in my career and being a head-strong female, I wanted to guide them in ways I could not as a junior Sailor,” said Minnick, a married mother of three daughters. “The absolute greatest part of my job is handing a recruit their Navy ball cap after Battle Stations (the capstone event for recruits symbolizing the culmination of their training at RTC).”



Being a part of RTC is important to Minnick.



“Wearing a red aiguillette (red rope) on my left shoulder is more than just a title,” said Minnick. “Being at this command, we are all family and here to accomplish a goal. Professionally, I would like to leave RTC as a chief petty officer and a known RDC who pushed hard and gave her all to every single recruit cycle.”



Both Sailors stated that their strengths have grown while serving in the Navy.



“A strength that I pride myself on is always having a goal, whether it be short or long term, and I hold myself accountable to achieve them every time,” said Floch. “Also, I have grown tremendously with my confidence level. Throughout the years I have tackled the hard tasks and have shown myself that I am capable of more than I used to give myself credit for.”



Minnick’s personal goal is to help as many recruits as she can by instilling good morals and self-discipline into their lives.



“I feel one of my many strengths is understanding these men and women who have volunteered to serve their country,” said Minnick. “I am more than just their RDC. I am their mentor, trainer, and beacon of hope.”



The sisters are looking forward to making chief petty officer and completing their bachelor’s degrees. Both plan on continuing their Naval service until retirement.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



RTC’s mission is to transform civilians into smartly disciplined, physically fit, basically trained Sailors who are ready for follow-on training and service to the fleet while instilling in them he highest standards of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.