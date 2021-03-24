In Support of Troops and Family

FORT BENNING, GA – In accordance with WHINSEC’s Line of Effort #3 - "Take care of our Soldiers, civilians and families,” the Institute celebrated a variation of the traditional Easter Egg Hunt on March 24.



The event was celebrated in front of the WHINSEC campus in a modified manner to comply with safety measures due to the pandemic.



“We followed the drive-thru pattern we have used in the past for the Food drive and Gingerbread House giveaways. WHINSEC’s Easter bunny was standing in front of the schoolhouse greeting the families. Families drove by to pick up bags of Easter eggs and goodies,” said HHC 1SG Fernando Garcia Garduno, event co-organizer.



WHINSEC volunteers assisted with preparing the Easter bags.



“This event was two-fold. We are always trying to expose our partner nation students and instructors to as many USA traditions as possible while bringing back some normality to the celebrating Easter,” added Garcia Garduno.

