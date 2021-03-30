Repairs for hurricane damaged historic building at NAS Pensacola

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

Southeast awarded an $8.4 million modification to an existing contract, March 23, to CH2M Hill Constructors, Inc., for a roof replacement to Building 633 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida.



The damage to the roof was caused by Hurricane Sally, which pummeled portions of Pensacola with 24 inches of rain and 92 mph wind gusts in September 2020.



“Due to the impact of the storm, the roof began leaking in many areas of the two-story building,” said NAS Pensacola Public Works Officer Cmdr. Ancelmo McCarthy. “The former occupants are spread out in other locations across the installation and the award of this contract will provide the necessary repairs so they can return to their building.”



Primarily occupied by the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), Building 633 is approximately 117,000 square feet in size with administrative spaces, classrooms and an auditorium.



Along with the roof replacement, the modification includes general repair of the cornice trim, downspouts, dormers, louvers, and repair and replacement of aluminum windows that were installed in the early 1980s.



“Constructed in 1941, Building 633 is National Register of Historic Places eligible and located within the Annapolis of the Air Historic District,” said Public Works Department Cultural Resources Manager Carrie Williams-Hannah.



All work will be conducted according to the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties (SOI Standards), a series of concepts about maintaining, repairing and replacing historic material, as well as designing new additions or making alterations.



“Since all work on Building 633 will be accomplished per SOI Standards, architectural features indicative of the building and historic district will be maintained,” said Williams-Hannah.



Work will be performed in Pensacola, Florida, and is expected to be completed by September 2021.

