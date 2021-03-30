They Serve Too! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Month of the Military Child in April

Photo By Marisa Conner | Celebrate the Month of the Military Child with The Army & Air Force Exchange Service!...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Celebrate the Month of the Military Child with The Army & Air Force Exchange Service! Visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc during April for virtual activities, sweepstakes, coloring pages, recipe ideas and more, as well as information on safe events at your local PX/BX. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to making life better for military communities—including our youngest heroes. The Exchange is celebrating the 2021 Month of the Military Child with virtual events, activities, games and giveaways throughout April.



“Military children are often likened to dandelions because they blossom wherever they land,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange honors and celebrates the resiliency of military children with Month of the Military Child activities.”



Protecting the military community remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority, and stores are ensuring safe, sanitized and secure environments for shoppers of all ages. Military children are also invited to safely participate in virtual Exchange events throughout April at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



Military children 17 and younger can receive a limited-edition iron-on patch celebrating military brats at select locations (see ShopMyExchange.com/momc for a store list), as well as a coupon for a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for dates, times and details.



The Exchange is also giving away more than 70 prizes in 16 sweepstakes, including more than $8,000 in Exchange gift cards and the hottest games and toys. Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter.



Kids can also take part in four virtual contests at ShopMyExchange.com/momc. There will be four winners in each of the following activities:

• Disney Princess coloring contest April 2 through April 8

• Family Game Night picture contest April 9 through April 15

• Nerf Target contest April 16 through April 22

• Play-Doh sculpting contest April 23 through April 29



Military families can find details on all Month of the Military Child events—as well as coloring pages, themed recipes, video drawing lessons from Disney pros and more—by visiting the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



“Military children serve too and make their parents’ missions possible,” Osby said. “The Exchange salutes our youngest Warriors.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



