Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange Kick Off Sale of NMCRS Spring Benefit Ticket

From April 4 – May 9, NEX and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX and MCX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com.
The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store purchase from May 6 - 9. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.
Customers can also purchase the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com/coupons. Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon for any online purchase made May 6 - 12. Some exclusions apply.
Since 1904, the NMCRS has been assisting service members and their families. In 2020, over 28,000 clients were provided $23.9 million in financial assistance as well as budget education. In addition, its Rapid Response Loan program gave $3.1 million to those affected by COVID-19 to cover costs from Restriction of Movement (ROM) orders, permanent change of station issues, virtual learning expenses and more.
As one NMCRS client simply stated, “They are there for you when you need them.”
Since 2011, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million to the NMCRS while MCX customers have donated over $1 million since 2013.
