Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services earns Governor’s EMS Awards

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) Fire and Emergency Services (FES) was recently announced as the winner of The 2020 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Award in the category of Outstanding EMS Agency. NRMA Firefighter and Paramedic Daryl Clements also received The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator.



More than a dozen military and civilian providers and agencies from across the commonwealth were recognized during a virtual presentation, for their trusted expertise and commitment to providing the best emergency medical care possible.



“This past year has been particularly challenging, and presented unknown circumstances that have required the adaptation, strength and resilience of Virginia’s EMS providers,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “This year’s award nominees represent the courage and dedication that has been required to respond to the pandemic. I am honored to commend their heroic commitment to saving lives and thank them for their outstanding contributions to Virginia’s EMS System.”



NRMA FES provides exemplary emergency services to the local Navy community, while also partnering with surrounding jurisdictions in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Norfolk whenever called upon. In 2020, they responded to more than 7,000 emergency calls.



“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my peers for such a prestigious award,” said Daryl Clements, recipient of The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator. “To be selected above all of the other very qualified nominees is truly the pinnacle of my career. For years, I watched my heroes win local and state awards, never thinking such an achievement was attainable for me. I share this award with my family, the many EMS providers, students, and preceptors who have supported and helped me develop into who I am today. I stand in awe.”



NRMA FES also provided support for numerous recreational, educational and community service events to Navy families, including support for the Girl Scouts Camp Fury Program; medical support and firefighting and medical science education for 9,000 local students at the Oceana Air Show STEM Learning Lab Day; and other large-scale special events such as Fleet Fest, the USS John C. Stennis homecoming, and the Shamrock and Rock and Roll marathons.



“Our slogan is ‘Protecting those who defend America.’ For me, that is so much more than a saying. That has become my life's mission,” Clements added. “As a veteran and former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, I know the sacrifices the Sailors and Marines make for us daily. I have always felt called to give back to the military community that sacrifices so much for us. I strive to make a positive impact on each civilian and military member we serve.”



Providers developed emergency response procedures and administered emergency training to base lifeguards, which directly resulted in several water rescues and Red Cross Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders. The agency routinely provides public services to our Navy families, such as station tours for local children, fire safety education, and holiday parades for base housing communities. The hard work, commitment to excellence, and contributions of NRMA FES, the other awardees, and all emergency service workers will continue to play a crucial role in supporting the people of Virginia.



“Congratulations to all the award winners and my sincere thanks to all the EMS providers in the commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Your efforts, whether on a routine call for chest pain or in response to a multi-vehicle crash requiring heroic lifesaving measures, are appreciated by families everywhere. During this pandemic, many of you have stepped in to help administer vaccines, further evidence of your dedication to your communities. You are truly Virginia’s heroes.”

Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US