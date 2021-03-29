Public workshops scheduled for Martins Fork Lake Master Plan revision

Courtesy Photo | The public is invited to the Harlan Civic Center 6 to 8 p.m. April 28, 2021 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The public is invited to the Harlan Civic Center 6 to 8 p.m. April 28, 2021 to participate in a workshop for the Martins Fork Lake Master Plan revision. The staff is also available for an open house during daytime hours at the Resource Manager’s Office at the lake. (Courtesy Photo by Jeff Ramsey) see less | View Image Page

SMITH, Ky. (March 29, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Martins Fork Lake is sponsoring events April 28 to receive comments on the lake’s Master Plan revision. The public is invited to the Harlan Civic Center 6 to 8 p.m. to participate in a workshop. The staff is also available for an open house noon to 3 p.m. at the Resource Manager’s Office at the lake.



The purpose of the workshop and open house is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the proposed improvements to the current 1980 Master Plan. An associated draft Environmental Assessment (EA) will be available at a later date for public review and comment.



Resource Manager Dave Robinson said that this gives the public an opportunity to review the elements that make up the Master Plan and provide comments. There will be no formal presentation so the interested parties can stop by any time. A link to the draft copy of the revised Master Plan can be viewed prior to the public events by visiting https://go.usa.gov/xszkS and is available for review the day of the public workshops.



You may also request a copy of the documents by emailing a request to MartinsForkLake@usace.army.mil. Written comments and requests will be accepted at the workshop, open house, emailed to MartinsForkLake@usace.army.mil or mailed to the Martins Fork Lake Field Office, 5965 HWY 987, Smith KY 40831. All comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager’s Office no later than Tuesday, June 1, 2021 to be considered.



The Harlan Civic Center is located at 201 S Main St, Harlan KY 40831 and the Martins Fork Lake Resource Manager’s Office is located at 5965 HWY 987, Smith KY 40831. For any questions pertaining to the public workshop or the Master Plan Revision, please call the Martins Fork Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 606-573-7655.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Martins Fork Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/martinsforklake.)