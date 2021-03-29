Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD identifies and tracks Russian aircraft inside Air Defense Identification Zone

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Story by Alaskan Command Public Affairs 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska. – At 4:50 a.m. (AKST), the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Region, in support of NORAD, positively identified and tracked two Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

    The Russian aircraft, which are currently operating in international airspace, have not entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

    As always, NORAD remains vigilant and ready to protect the sovereign airspace of Canada and the United States to deter, deny and defeat potential threats to our air and maritime approaches.

    Despite COVID-19, NORAD has taken deliberate measures and remains fully capable of conducting our aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning missions.

    NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact ANR Public Affairs at (907) 552-2341 or (907) 229-1807 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil
