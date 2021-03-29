Prepositioning Ship Salutes Namesake, Vietnam War Hero

Photo By Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott | Honor Guard from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, ceremoniously fold the flag at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott | Honor Guard from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, ceremoniously fold the flag at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Aug. 25, 2014, at Boise, Idaho. He was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor for risking his own life going above and beyond the call of duty to save a fellow pilot who had been shot down at A Shau Air Base during the battle of A Shau Valley, March 10, 1966. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Malissa Lott/Released) see less | View Image Page

One Military Sealift Command ship bears the name of a Vietnam veteran whose actions at Bien Hoa and Pleiku were recognized when President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded him the Medal of Honor in 1967.



MV Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396) is named for an air force major who would not leave a downed pilot behind.



“According to the Medal of Honor citation, you will notice it is not for the damage he inflicted on an enemy but for his humanity to a fellow pilot,” said Capt. James Toy, master of the Air Force container ship named for Major Bernard F. Fisher.



“He made himself a target and risked his own life to save a downed brother, who at best would have been a POW but more likely dead.”



Toy actually met Fisher during the ship’s naming ceremony. At the time of the encounter, Toy was the ship’s chief mate.



“He was humbled of the honor given to him,” said Toy.



“He did what he saw as the right thing to do and saw no other course of action.”



Just as Fisher served his country, the Air Force, and a brother in arms, the ship that bears his name continues that selfless legacy. The ship is part of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 and provides the U.S. Air Force with critical ammunition stocks throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The ship’s crew is made up of contracted mariners.



“Most crew members have been regulars for years and consider the ship home,” Toy explains.



“All are proud to serve on her and consider what we do here as much service to the country as if we were in uniform. In time of peace or conflict, it is our job to deliver the materials to wherever they are needed.”



While the nation observes Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, the ship’s crew remembers the service and sacrifice of its namesake every day. This year marks the fourth anniversary of the national observance.



“March 29 is a fitting choice for a day honoring Vietnam veterans. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973 was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war,” according to the Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemoration website.



For the last several years, the DoD has observed the 50th anniversary of the conflict. The commemoration runs through 2025. The effort aims to recognize the service and sacrifices of all Vietnam-era veterans who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forced, Nov. 11, 1955 – May 1, 1975, regardless of location.



“We are proud of the service of the Vietnam veterans serving within Military Sealift Command, whether civil service or contracted mariners,” said Capt. John Bub, commodore of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3.



“It is an honor to recognize and salute them, giving them the recognition they earned.”



The citation outlining the efforts of Major Bernard F. Fisher reads:

For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. On that date, the Special Forces camp at A Shau was under attack by 2,000 North Vietnamese Army regulars. Hostile troops had positioned themselves between the airstrip and the camp. Other hostile troops had surrounded the camp and were continuously raking it with automatic-weapons fire from the surrounding hills. The tops of the 1,500-foot hills were obscured by an 800 foot ceiling, limiting aircraft maneuverability and forcing pilots to operate within range of hostile gun positions, which often were able to fire down on attacking aircraft. During the battle, Maj. Fisher observed a fellow airman crash land on the battle-torn airstrip. In the belief that the downed pilot was seriously injured and in imminent danger of capture, Maj. Fisher announced his intention to land on the airstrip to effect a rescue. Although aware of the extreme danger and likely failure of such an attempt, he elected to continue. Directing his own air cover, he landed his aircraft and taxied almost the full length of the runway, which was littered with battle debris and parts of an exploded aircraft. While effecting a successful rescue of the downed pilot, heavy ground fire was observed, with 19 bullets striking his aircraft. In the face of withering ground fire, he applied power and gained enough speed to lift-off at the overrun of the airstrip. Maj. Fisher's profound concern for his fellow airman, at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, are in the highest traditions of the U.S. Air Force and reflect great credit upon himself and the Armed Forces of his country.



For more information on Fisher who retired as a colonel, go to the Congressional Medal of Honor website at http://www.cmohs.org/.