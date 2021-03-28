Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain of MV Fisher Salutes Ship's Namesake, Vietnam War Hero

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.28.2021

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    MV Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396) is named for an air force major who would not leave a downed pilot behind. Capt. James Toy, master of the Air Force container ship, met Fisher during the ship’s naming ceremony. At the time of the encounter, Toy was the ship’s chief mate.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepositioning Ship Salutes Namesake, Vietnam War Hero

