Captain of MV Fisher Salutes Ship's Namesake, Vietnam War Hero

MV Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396) is named for an air force major who would not leave a downed pilot behind. Capt. James Toy, master of the Air Force container ship, met Fisher during the ship’s naming ceremony. At the time of the encounter, Toy was the ship’s chief mate.

