Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Richardson | INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), center near, the Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), center far, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), sail in formation March 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

INDIAN OCEAN (March 29, 2021) – The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) conducted simultaneous joint multi-domain operations with the Indian Navy and Air Force in the Indian Ocean March 28-29, 2021.



Joint integration is key to elevate capability and capacity in the maritime domain. The highly successful exercise occurred on the heels of Secretary of Defense Austin’s scheduled visit to India.



“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to conduct this exercise with the Indian Navy and Air Force,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine. “Not only do we share a common desire for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, we also share common values and maritime traditions which make training together all the more meaningful. Our value together far exceeds what we can do individually to progress security, stability, and economic prosperity through our enforcement of the international rules-based order that benefits all.”



The exercise focused on complex operations such as anti-submarine warfare, joint air operations, and command and control (C2) integration. It demonstrated the capacity of the two nations to operate together to advance a common vision of Indo-Pacific, ensuring peace and stability.



USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and her embarked Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the “Wolf Pack”, USS Russell (DGG 59), and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operated with INS Shivalik (F 47) with embarked helicopter, Maritime Patrol Aircraft (P-8I) from INAS 312 – “The Albatross”, and Indian Air Force aircraft from Squadron No. 222 – “The Tigersharks”. U.S. and Indian forces exercised together seamlessly across all domains, demonstrating the compatibility of our platforms and operations on the sea and in the air.



The TRCSG is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet to help ensure freedom of the seas, build partnerships that foster maritime security, and to conduct a wide range of operations that support humanitarian efforts and act as deterrence to potential malign actions.



The TRCSG consists of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Theodore Roosevelt’s embarked air wing consists of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 3.



TRCSG’s operability in the region directly supports the Chief of Naval Operation’s navigation plan to master all-domain fleet operations, and exercise with like-minded navies to enhance our collective strength.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates between 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors. 7th Fleet's area of operation spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South Pacific, providing security and stability to the region. 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security while conducting a wide-range of missions to support humanitarian efforts and uphold international laws and freedoms of the sea.



Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific December 23.



