MCBH begins back gate construction, schedules closures

Photo By Sgt. Luke Kuennen | Marine Corps Base Hawaii has begun construction on the entry control point (ECP) at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Luke Kuennen | Marine Corps Base Hawaii has begun construction on the entry control point (ECP) at the Mokapu Road gate to enhance the security and safety of the base's personnel and improve day to day operations. The completion of the construction will provide the base with an upgraded secondary entrance and increase the capacity for flow of traffic into the installation. see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Hawaii has begun construction on the entry control point (ECP) at the Mokapu Road gate to enhance the security and safety of the base's personnel and improve day to day operations. The completion of the construction will provide the base with an upgraded secondary entrance and increase the capacity for flow of traffic into the installation.



The entry control point at the Mokapu Road gate, generally referred to as the “back gate,” is scheduled to close from April 1, 2021 until August 30, 2021 due to construction requirements. The current schedule depicts a construction completion date in late January 2022, according to a Naval Facilities Engineering Command public statement.



The project includes construction of a new gatehouse, covered entrance lanes, search and entry inspection areas for privately owned vehicles and large commercial trucks, raised arm sentry over watch towers and guard stations, and mechanical security barriers. The ECP project will also include the installation of passive and active vehicle barriers, security fencing, lighting, concrete paving site improvements and striping.



“The original ECP is still very effective, but it takes a lot of additional effort and manpower to make it so,” explained Jay Farmer, deputy operations officer, MCBH, in the NAVFAC public statement.



The overall effect of this project, Farmer says, is that it will bring a new level of safety and security to the Marines, Sailors, and the families that live and work aboard MCBH. “These improvements will pull MCBH into the post-9/11 world.”



The Mokapu Road gate construction is just one example of how Marine Corps Base Hawaii is assessing and improving the installation’s security infrastructure. Base leadership will continue to look for ways to enhance our facilities to better protect our people and resources.