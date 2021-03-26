MCBH begins back gate construction, schedules closures

Marine Corps Base Hawaii has begun construction on the entry control point (ECP) at the Mokapu Road gate to enhance the security and safety of the base's personnel and improve day to day operations. The completion of the construction will provide the base with an upgraded secondary entrance and increase the capacity for flow of traffic into the installation.

