    MCBH begins back gate construction, schedules closures

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii has begun construction on the entry control point (ECP) at the Mokapu Road gate to enhance the security and safety of the base's personnel and improve day to day operations. The completion of the construction will provide the base with an upgraded secondary entrance and increase the capacity for flow of traffic into the installation.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
