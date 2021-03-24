Tripoli Completes Light-Off Assessment

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 26, 2021) -- USS Tripoli (LHA 7), the Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, successfully completed its light-off assessment (LOA) after only two days at the tail end of the ship’s Phased-Maintenance Availability (PMA) at Naval Base San Diego, March 24.

The crew’s ability to successfully light-off and operate Tripoli’s propulsion plant was evaluated during the assessment. The ship also successfully completed a damage control material assessment and a crew certification.

“The crew set the standard that we are going to operate right, all the time,” said Capt. Joel B. Lang, Tripoli’s Commanding Officer. “Yesterday the senior inspector told me that the most impressive thing about Tripoli wasn’t the equipment, it was the people and their can-do attitude.”

The crew also underwent material equipment checks, evaluations of the ship’s awareness of material deficiencies, and were assessed on the overall preservation, stowage, and propulsion plant cleanliness.

“All of that hard work has paid off,” said Master Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Julison Lusung, the engineering department leading chief petty officer and “Top Snipe” aboard Tripoli. “We have set high standards; completing LOA in two days is unheard of, and [the crew is] the reason for this success.”

The work performed during LOA was essential to address known maintenance requirements throughout the ship, thus increasing Tripoli’s mission readiness capability.

“You have earned the keys to this ship, [the right] to start up the engine,” said Cmdr. Dzung Davis, Tripoli’s Chief Engineer in an address to his Sailors. “In my 34 years in the Navy I have successfully completed numerous LOAs, but never once have I successfully completed one in two days; that is an accomplishment we all should be proud of.”

LOA completion marks a shift in focus for Tripoli’s Sailors moving forward. As the ship prepares to go to sea, more will be required of every Sailor aboard to ensure qualification, training, and readiness requirements are met.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego and assigned to Amphibious Squadron 7. For more information visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha7/.

