    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210324-N-XN177-1019 SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Niamh Foley raises a broom on the yardarm aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to signify the ship’s engineering department’s recent ’sweep’ of their light off assessment (LOA), March 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6572963
    VIRIN: 210324-N-XN177-1019
    Resolution: 3074x4610
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Tripoli, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tripoli Completes Light-Off Assessment

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

