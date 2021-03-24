210324-N-XN177-1019 SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Niamh Foley raises a broom on the yardarm aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to signify the ship’s engineering department’s recent ’sweep’ of their light off assessment (LOA), March 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6572963 VIRIN: 210324-N-XN177-1019 Resolution: 3074x4610 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.