The Stage is Set

Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Honduran Army CPT Maria Benitez, WHINSEC guest instructor and member of the Institute's Center for Democracy and Human Rights puts the finishing touches on her notes for tomorrow's event. This annual symposium has the objective of developing an understanding of gender issues, challenges, and opportunities for women in leadership roles that impact peace and security in today’s global environment. Presenters include representatives from the Canadian Defense Academy; both the U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Southern Command; US Dept. of State; and the Organization of American States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will held virtually It will begin promptly at 9 a.m. link for the event: https://fb.com/whinsec/live see less | View Image Page