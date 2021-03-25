Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Stage is Set for WHINSEC's Women Peace and Security Symposium

    Honduran Army CPT Maria Benitez, WHINSEC guest instructor and member of the

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA -- Honduran Army CPT Maria Benitez, WHINSEC guest instructor and member of the Institute's Center for Democracy and Human Rights puts the finishing touches on her notes for tomorrow's event.

    This annual symposium has the objective of developing an understanding of gender issues, challenges, and opportunities for women in leadership roles that impact peace and security in today’s global environment. Presenters include representatives from the Canadian Defense Academy; both the U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Southern Command; US Dept. of State; and the Organization of American States.

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will held virtually It will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

    link for the event: https://fb.com/whinsec/live

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 16:12
    Location: US
