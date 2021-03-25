Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center set to reopen NASHVILLE DISTRICT PU

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center set to reopen

    03.25.2021

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    SOMERSET, Ky. (March 25, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center in Somerset, Kentucky, is reopening to visitors Thursday, April 1, 2021. The office previously only accepted visitors by appointment only as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    In accordance with COVID-19 policies and procedures, masks and social distancing are still required when entering the building.

    The public can reach the Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center at 606-679-6337 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, for more information. It is located at 855 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, KY, 42501.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)

