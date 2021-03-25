Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center set to reopen NASHVILLE DISTRICT PU

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Lake Cumberland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center in Somerset, Kentucky, is reopening to visitors Thursday, April 1, 2021. (USACE Photo by Cody Hensley) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (March 25, 2021) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center in Somerset, Kentucky, is reopening to visitors Thursday, April 1, 2021. The office previously only accepted visitors by appointment only as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



In accordance with COVID-19 policies and procedures, masks and social distancing are still required when entering the building.



The public can reach the Lake Cumberland Visitor’s Center at 606-679-6337 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, for more information. It is located at 855 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, KY, 42501.



