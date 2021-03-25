Operations Leader: Teamwork Key to Mission Accomplishment

Famous coaches, elected officials, and military and business leaders alike have often claimed that teamwork is an important part of success.



One of the surface warfare officers charged with planning and coordinating operations among the U.S. Navy ships and several international partners in the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility agrees.



“The vastness of Seventh Fleet and shear number of ships demand teamwork between CTF 73 and [Military Sealift Command Far East],” said Lt. Catherine Anthony, surface operations officer at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific.



“We at CTF 73 support almost every exercise and operation that occurs in Seventh Fleet, whether directly or indirectly.



Logistics is what enables our fleet to sustain at sea. Without our ability to [replenish at sea], combatants would be tethered to port, and we would not have the same power projection, flexibility, and mobility we as a Navy have become accustomed to.”



At any given time, MSC FE operates more than 50 ships throughout the region, conducting daily replenishments-at-sea across an area spanning 52 million square miles of ocean.



Anthony says she’s grateful for the efforts of many people working together to accomplish the mission.



“Due to the size of Seventh Fleet, what we do at CTF 73 sometimes seems like magic,” said Anthony.



“Things are constantly changing, and no two days are ever the same. It is challenging but exciting, and I know the CTF 73 and MSC FE team will always rise to the occasion.”



Following the examples of naval leaders before her, Anthony says taking care of the team is also an important part of her responsibilities. She works with an army of colleagues who ensure MSC FE civil service and contracted mariners are also set up for success.



“We need to work closely together to not only support all combatants and missions in the Seventh Fleet [Area of Responsibility] but also to support our MSC ships and the civilian mariners assigned to those ships.”



“We also work with the ships’ masters to seek out training opportunities to ensure we have the most prepared and well-trained crews when game day rolls around,” said Anthony.



Leaders are open to learning, and Anthony embodies that as well. She says that working alongside and learning from her fellow team members at CTF 73 has been a “transformative” experience for her.



“I’m thankful to be able to work for such a great team of senior officers in the [operations] shop.



“They’ve really opened my eyes and changed some of my thoughts about what it means to be a SWO, an officer, a leader and an overall person.



“Not everyone has the opportunity so early on in their career to work for such experienced individuals. I am grateful for their mentorship and strive take advantage of that and learn something new every day.”

