    Operations Leader: Teamwork Key to Mission Accomplishment

    SINGAPORE

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    As CTF 73 surface operations officer, Lt. Catherine Anthony works with Military Sealift Command Far East to plan and coordinate logistics support for U.S. Navy combatant ships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, Operations Leader: Teamwork Key to Mission Accomplishment, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    Women's History Month
    Military Sealift Command
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MSC FE

