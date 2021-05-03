Operations Leader: Teamwork Key to Mission Accomplishment

As CTF 73 surface operations officer, Lt. Catherine Anthony works with Military Sealift Command Far East to plan and coordinate logistics support for U.S. Navy combatant ships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

