JBLE-Eustis expanding main substation

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. , March 15, 2021 —



The 733rd Civil Engineer Division is currently expanding JBLE-Eustis’ main substation—a project which will rejuvenate the installation’s electrical infrastructure and diminish the frequency and duration of power outages.



The division partnered with Dominion Energy to enact the multi-million dollar initiative to install an additional transformer and upgrade the facility, which is nearly half a century old.



“It is very important that we do this project so that we don’t get caught in a very bad predicament,” said Richard E. Martin Sr., 733rd CED energy utilities manager. “Adding a third transformer would be a bypass … allowing our base to continue on so it can support its mission.”



Martin emphasized the benefits this project will bring to the Eustis community, saying that adding a “redundant” transformer will allow the substation to continue operating in case another transformer went down.



“Redundancy is about having a backup to replace what has failed,” said Martin. “This [substation] is very important to our families, our Soldiers and our mission, because without it, our base would not be able to function... Having a third transformer is also adding resiliency to our base, because this substation is the heart of [the] base. Without it, there is no power.”



Martin added that once the third transformer is completed and operational, the other two transformers will be replaced with newer and more efficient ones.

Construction began in mid-February and is expected to be completed in 2023.

