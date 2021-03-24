Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet RS1 Katenina Sulton! Petty Officer Sulton is a #RetailServicesSpecialist currently working as the Battle Stations (BST-21) Leading Petty Officer at the Navy’s only #bootcamp



She joined the Navy in 2003 as part of the GTEP program, which stood for GENDET (General Detail) Targeted Enlisted Program – also known as an undesignated Sailor.



“I was a deck seaman for three years and then cross-rated to RS when I saw that they could actually cut hair.”



Sulton has actually been cutting hair since she was 12 years old, thanks to growing up with brothers. This love of cutting hair from a young age has now grown into a dream for her.



“I want to start a business in a couple years, so I’ve been reading a lot of business mindset books to try to strategize and build my business plan. I want to own my own barber shop, I’m actually a great barber.”



Until then, she continues to mold the Navy’s future Sailors as they face their final test in boot camp. She’s been a BST-21 facilitator for two and a half years now, and says she loves it and that she decided to take orders to RTC so that she could give back to the Navy.



“This is where I started, so I feel like if I can put a footprint where it starts then it’ll make some great Sailors in the future.”



But she won’t stop here. Sulton currently has orders to transfer to #USSCole in October, which coincidentally, the terrorist attack of the Cole in 2000 inspired one of the #BattleStations scenarios aboard USS Trayer.



A single mom, she’s looking forward to move to Virginia as she and her two sons, aged 10 and 13, will be closer to her family in #Fayetteville North Carolina.



USS Cole could be RS1’s final tour in the Navy and she says she’s looking forward to being the first person on both sides of her family to be able to say she can retire from a career. She hopes that she can look back on her life and career and be known as someone who is dedicated and has always been a good person.



“The biggest thing I try to do is set an example for my family and friends. I just try to push forward and be someone that they can say ‘Hey, I met Petty Officer Sulton and she helped me do this, and she’s always paying it forward, and she always gives back to the team with whatever she puts her mind to.’”



#Hooyah RS1 Sulton!

