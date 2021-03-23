Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Wills 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Katenina Sulton, the leading petty officer for Battle Stations (BST-21) poses for a portrait on the Battle Stations Pier at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6569461
    VIRIN: 210323-N-WB795-1003
    Resolution: 13874x9249
    Size: 64.93 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by CPO Brandie Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    boot camp
    U.S. Navy
    America's Navy
    Navy boot camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT