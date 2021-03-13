IRONHORSE improves Lithuanian youth center

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Trevor Getreu, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Trevor Getreu, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, platoon leader, scrapes a layer of plaster onto a ceiling at the Boy Scout Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, March 13. The center’s renovations included plastering walls to fill holes, smoothing the uneven plaster and applying coats of paint throughout the building. Troopers and Lithuanian soldiers were able to utilize home improvement skills to revitalize an important building for the youth of Lithuania. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Joe Buth) see less | View Image Page

Story By: 2nd Lt. Eren Moses, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment



PABRADE, Lithuania – 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, partnered with 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion and the Lithuanian armed forces to renovate the Lietuvos Skautija Center (Lithuanian Scouts), Vilnius, March 13.



“Our Boy Scout center sees over 200 kids each week in Vilnius,” said Kirpas Sereikis, Rover Scout Club Deputy. “The help from the U.S. and Lithuanian troopers today was a great boost and cut our project time in half,” Sereikis added.



The Soviet occupation of Lithuania, during WWII, resulted in scouting being banned in 1940. The people of Lithuania kept certain aspects of the organization intact, eventually leading to the reestablishment of the Scouts in Lithuania in 1989.



“It’s great to be able to help an organization I am familiar with because I was a member of the American Boy Scouts growing up,” said Staff Sgt. Tim Horgan, a cavalry scout assigned to 2-8 CAV. “I am enjoying my time in Europe. This is my second time here. So far, we have been able to conduct quality training with our host nation and other NATO allies,” Horgan added.



The Troopers traveled from Pabrade Training Area and were ready to work hard for a good cause. Throughout the day, Troopers sanded and plastered unleveled portions of walls, applied fresh coats of paint and cleaned the facility to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

“It was just like making home improvements back in Texas. We put on some good music and went to work,” said Sgt.1st Class Mark Lannholm, a tank platoon sergeant.



Lannholm took charge of applying plaster to most of the rooms. Major restorations were needed and significant improvements were made over the course of a few hours.



“It’s always good to help out the youth.” Lannholm added. “Even with the COVID restrictions and minimal interaction, we were able to help restore an important building for the young scouts of Lithuania. I would love the opportunity to volunteer again,”



The U.S. and Lithuanian volunteers posed for a group photo as the last coat of paint was applied to the ceiling. “We greatly needed the work that was done today and would be happy to have their assistance again,” Sereikis said of the volunteers.