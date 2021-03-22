JBLE Environmental Team aims to improve water quality

Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Team (right) speak with...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Team (right) speak with individuals during a World Water Day free pet waste bag giveaway at the Base Exchange on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 22, 2021. Along with handing out pet waste removal bags, the Environmental Team made a point to speak about the hazards involved with fecal contamination into water supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Environmental Team hosted a World Water Day waste bag giveaway at the Base Exchange on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 22, 2021.



The event aimed to distribute free plastic bags so individuals can clean up after their pets and help reduce fecal matter in water supplies around their communities.



World Water Day is a time for each person to reflect on the importance of water and how everyone can do their part to help promote healthy water quality.



“Fecal bacteria are the most common water quality impairment in waterways and drinking water supplies in the United States,” said Cecilia Boyd, 633rd CES Environmental Team water program assistant. “Pet waste has a measurable and serious impact on the health of our waters in the Back River and across the country when we regard bacteria alone and the trouble grows when we also consider nitrogen, phosphorous and other fecal parasites.”



Along with handing out waste bags for pets, members of the Environmental Team took time to educate individuals who stopped by their stand about the hazards of fecal contamination and what everyone can do to improve water quality.



“We are always working to improve water quality on base,” Boyd said. “We want the event to be a fun trickle into a river of knowledge that we all carry on how to keep our habitat clean.”



According to Boyd, a household with two dogs can produce roughly 300 pounds of waste per year; that fecal matter can easily be washed into the storm drains leading into the river and contribute to water contamination.



Along with events like these, the 633rd CES provides the community with guidelines and regulations to help protect water from various pollutants.



Visit https://www.worldwaterday.org for more information on World Water Day and how to do your part to improve water quality.