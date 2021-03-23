NAVFAC Chief Engineer Selected for Distinguished Alumni Award



WASHINGTON – Robert “David” Curfman, chief engineer and assistant commander for Design and Construction, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) was recently inducted as a member of the Virginia Tech Civil and Environmental Academy of Distinguished Alumni.



Curfman, a registered professional engineer in Virginia, is a 1983 graduate and has been a member of the Federal Senior Executive Service since 2014. He assumed his current position in 2019, where his serves as the senior technical advisor and technical authority for the commander, NAVFAC, on facilities design, construction, and engineering issues, as well as leading several key programs in the Navy’s military construction, restoration and modernization, medical facilities design, and ocean facilities programs.



Awarded by The Charles E. Via, Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the Academy of Distinguished Alumni was established in 1998 and, since that time, has recognized 144 members with this honor. Alumni are selected based on their accomplishments and commitment to the profession of engineering and other careers, and support to the university, nation, and to society as a whole. From amongst the thousands of the department’s successful alumni throughout the world, a select few are chosen for their truly noteworthy accomplishments.



From among his many achievements, Curfman has been recognized as the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year for developing dredging criteria for the U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, received the Secretary of the Navy award for environmental impact planning analysis for at-sea Navy training, and in 2019, led the rapid restoration of Navy facilities at Naval Station China Lake that were damaged by a 7.1 earthquake that year.



Curfman credits his time at Virginia Tech with contributing to his Navy success.



“The technical depth that I received at Virginia Tech in steel and concrete design enabled me to be very qualified for my first job in bridge and waterfront design. Virginia Tech also created a passion for learning that has driven me to seek knowledge and new challenges throughout my career,” Curfman said.



For more news about Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navfachq/.



– USN –



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the Naval Shore Facilities Command, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Become a fan at www.facebook.com/navfac, follow us at www.twitter.com/navfac, view our photostream on Flickr at http://www.flickr.com/photos/navfac, and read SEABEE Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:02 Story ID: 392097 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Chief Engineer Selected for Distinguished Alumni Award, by Anthony Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.