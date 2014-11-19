Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Chief Engineer Selected for Distinguished Alumni Award

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2014

    Photo by Anthony Cooper 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    Robert “David” Curfman, chief engineer and assistant commander for Design and Construction, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) was recently inducted as a member of the Virginia Tech Civil and Environmental Academy of Distinguished Alumni.

