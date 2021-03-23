State Highway 151A over Keystone Dam to close temporarilly

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the State Highway 151A bridge over Keystone Dam, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to repair a hatch cover and minor concrete damage caused by the February winter storm.

Both the northeast and southeast lanes will be closed to traffic.

Commuters who regularly use the roadway should seek alternative routes.

The Keystone Dam maintenance staff has coordinated the closure with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The repair work will not impact water release or powerhouse Operations at Keystone Dam.

