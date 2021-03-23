Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Highway 151A over Keystone Dam to close temporarilly

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the State Highway 151A bridge over Keystone Dam, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to repair a hatch cover and minor concrete damage caused by the February winter storm.
    Both the northeast and southeast lanes will be closed to traffic.
    Commuters who regularly use the roadway should seek alternative routes.
    The Keystone Dam maintenance staff has coordinated the closure with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
    The repair work will not impact water release or powerhouse Operations at Keystone Dam.

