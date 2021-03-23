CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Daniel Colon

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Fla.

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS): Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector/Analyst (MOS 35Q), currently transitioning to become a Cyber Operations Specialist (MOS 17C)

Unit: E Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Md.



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Currently transitioning from service as a Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector / Analyst to serve as a Cyber Operations Specialist. Scheduled to complete Phase II of the transition in July 2021.

-- Earned the title of 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer for 2021

-- Recently inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC), a prestigious honor bestowed upon Army NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition, and who exemplify leadership by demonstrating personal concern for the needs, development and welfare of Soldiers and concern for Soldiers’ families. Learn more about the SAMC at https://www.audiemurphy.com/samc.htm



ON WHY HE JOINED THE ARMY:

“A bit of a complicated question, with an even more complicated background. I have always had the desire to serve. This led me to pursue commissioning sources while in high school. From 2011 to 2015, I was an Army ROTC cadet at the oldest private military college in the country, Norwich University, also considered the birthplace of ROTC. Unfortunate circumstances prevented me from commissioning in 2015, but when the opportunity came for me to serve as an enlisted Soldier, I willingly accepted! What felt like pure disappoint and complete failure at the time – not being able to commission – turned out to be the greatest thing that could happen to me and my career. As an enlisted Soldier, and more importantly as a Non-Commissioned Officer, I have had an exceptional career thus far and my setback has given me more drive and stronger propensity to serve. I consider it a privilege to serve this country and hope to one day continue to serve in public service once I retire.”



ON HOW HE PREPARED FOR THE SERGEANT AUDIE MURPHY CLUB SELECTION BOARD:

“Throughout my six years in the Army, I have attended nearly 30 boards – sergeant and staff sergeant promotion boards; Soldier/NCO of the Month and Quarter boards; Best Warrior Competition [boards] and most recently, the three-level boards under the (Sergeant Audie Murphy) process. I have become very comfortable with the board process; however, I still spent the past year attending study hall sessions and studying in any down time I could find. I read through endless regulations and would engage with the Non-Commissioned Officers in my company to discuss their respective additional duties and Army programs in depth. I would study during lunch, before and after work, and throughout the weekends, trying to refine my knowledge for the (Sergeant Audie Murphy) process.”



ON WHY HE CHOSE TO TAKE ON THE CHALLENGE OF THE SERGEANT AUDIE MURPHY SELECTION PROCESS:

“The (Sergeant Audie Murphy) process is extremely challenging and extremely time-consuming. I wanted to prove to myself that I could accomplish this goal while still maintaining all my other priorities: graduate school, mission, my Soldiers, my additional duties, etc. Although it is a prestigious award, I was more focused on the professional and leader development, rather than the award itself. I truly believe in everything the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club stands for and plan to use what I have already learned and what I will continue to learn as a member to improve upon myself and grow as leader to better serve my unit and my Soldiers.”



ON HIS FUTURE GOALS:

“I try to use my experience with boards to prepare other Soldiers for the board process, including the promotion board. I hope to mentor and prepare other Non-Commissioned Officers to appear before the (Sergeant Audie Murphy) board. Although I told myself the (Sergeant Audie Murphy) boards would be my absolute last, I still want to challenge myself. I currently have my eyes set on the 2021 Best Warrior Competition!”



----------



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) conducts cyberspace operations to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

780th MI BRIGADE ON THE WEB: https://www.inscom.army.mil/msc/780mib/index.html

780th MI BRIGADE TWITTER: https://twitter.com/780thC



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:46 Story ID: 392056 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Daniel Colon, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.