    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Daniel Colon

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by William Roche 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Colón of E Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was named the battalion’s Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer for 2021, and inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, March 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6567433
    VIRIN: 210323-A-FX856-001
    Resolution: 2607x1738
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Daniel Colon, by William Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    cyber
    intelligence
    Army Cyber Command
    ARCYBER
    780th Military Intelligence Brigade

