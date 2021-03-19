19th AW holds Extremism Stand-Down Day

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable | Lt. Col. Ryan Polcar, 19th Airlift Wing director of staff, facilitates an...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable | Lt. Col. Ryan Polcar, 19th Airlift Wing director of staff, facilitates an impermissible behaviors discussion with members of the 19th AW during the Extremism Stand-Down Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 19, 2021. All units under the 19th AW participated in the “operational pause” to discuss the issue of extremist ideology, reflect on the importance of the oath each service member takes, and review impermissible behaviors and how those actions are prohibited under applicable law and DoD policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable) see less | View Image Page

In support of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Department of Defense-wide order to discuss the issues of extremist ideology in the ranks, the 19th Airlift Wing held a wing-wide Extremism Stand-Day, March 19.



All units under the 19th AW participated in the “operational pause” to discuss the issue of extremist ideology, reflect on the importance of the oath each service member takes, and review impermissible behaviors and how those actions are prohibited under applicable law and DoD policy.



In a letter to the force, Austin said, “we will not tolerate actions that go against the fundamental principles of the oath we share, including actions associated with extremist or dissident ideologies.”



Col. John Schutte, 19th AW and installation commander, echoed the charge set forth by the SECDEF in an address to the wing.



“Today represents a call for us to rededicate ourselves to the purpose of service and to the ideal that we serve,” Schutte said. “The public trust that we enjoy is very perishable. This is an opportunity for us, as a team, to be better—to make sure that we are the exemplars for the local community and for the Nation.”



Schutte also reiterated the need to fight for mutual understanding and to root out extremism within the ranks.



“I challenge each of you to fight for mutual understanding and ensure you take this moment in time to build trust with one another,” he said. “Extremist ideology has no place in our military, it has no place here at Little Rock Air Force Base, and it certainly has no place here in the 19th Airlift Wing.”



The Secretary of Defense said this stand-down is just the first initiative of what he believes to be a concerted effort to better educate the services about the scope of this problem and to develop sustainable ways to eliminate the corrosive effects that extremist ideology and conduct have on the force.



“We owe it to the oath we each took and the trust the American people have in our institution,” Austin said.