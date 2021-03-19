Lt. Col. Ryan Polcar, 19th Airlift Wing director of staff, facilitates an impermissible behaviors discussion with members of the 19th AW during the Extremism Stand-Down Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 19, 2021. All units under the 19th AW participated in the “operational pause” to discuss the issue of extremist ideology, reflect on the importance of the oath each service member takes, and review impermissible behaviors and how those actions are prohibited under applicable law and DoD policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

This work, 19th AW holds Extremism Stand-Down Day, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.