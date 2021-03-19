Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW holds Extremism Stand-Down Day

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ryan Polcar, 19th Airlift Wing director of staff, facilitates an impermissible behaviors discussion with members of the 19th AW during the Extremism Stand-Down Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 19, 2021. All units under the 19th AW participated in the “operational pause” to discuss the issue of extremist ideology, reflect on the importance of the oath each service member takes, and review impermissible behaviors and how those actions are prohibited under applicable law and DoD policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

